Man leaves his kids in McDonald's after using Taser on worker, deputies say

The McDonald's restaurant in Troutdale. (Photo: KGW)

TROUTDALE, Ore. – A man left his two children inside a Troutdale McDonald’s restaurant after he tried to shock an employee with a Taser and drove away from police in a stolen vehicle Tuesday night, sheriff’s deputies said.

After leading police on a chase through east Portland, the suspect got out of his car and ran near Northeast 115th Avenue and Shaver Street, according to Lt. Chad Gaidos with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 team and Portland police officers in a helicopter helped deputies take the man into custody.

The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately released.

Deputies stayed with the children at the McDonald’s. Their mother happened to walk by Sheriff Mike Reese, who helped create a perimeter during the incident, Gaidos said.

The mother told Reese about her missing children and he called deputies at the McDonald’s. The children were reunited with their mother.

