Man gets 20 years for raping woman along Springwater Corridor

Associated Press , KGW 9:01 PM. PST January 26, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland man convicted nearly 30 years ago of attempted murder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a cyclist who was trying to fix her flat tire.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Thomas Peacock was sentenced Thursday in the March attack on a 22-year-old woman in Gresham.

Police say the woman told them she flagged down a man riding a bike and asked him for help. She says he threatened her with a knife, forced her into a wooded area and attacked her.

Peacock pleaded guilty to rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping in the case. He declined to make a statement in court.

Court records show Peacock's criminal history includes robbery, burglary and a 1989 attempted murder conviction. He was released on parole in August 2015.

