Brian Spaulding (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man found dead at a Northeast Portland home on June 12 was the victim of a shooting, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

Police responded to a home in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. They found 36-year-old Brian Elton Spaulding dead.

The medical examiner ruled Spaulding’s death a homicide, the 10th in Portland this year.

Police said there is no suspect information or known reason for why Spaulding would be killed.

"At this point, again, there's nothing in the way of suspects giving us an idea of why he was killed and that's what we're hoping that public can provide us," said Sgt. Pete Simpson, spokesman for Portland police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this, or any unsolved homicide case.

To submit an anonymous tip



Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.



Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php



Call 503-823-HELP (4357)



Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.

© 2017 KGW-TV