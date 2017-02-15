Suspect in November Gresham homicide arrested in Vancouver

GRESHAM, Ore. – The suspect in a November homicide in Gresham was arrested Tuesday in Vancouver.

Demarco "Buddy" Streeter, 30, of Portland, was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 2400 block of East 29th Street in Vancouver. A police search of the home also found evidence tied to the homicide.

Streeter is currently being held at the Clark County Jail on an outstanding Oregon arrest warrant for murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Harry Deonte Brogdon Jr., 29, of Portland was shot and killed at around 11 a.m. on the street in the 18500 block of Southeast Stephens Circle on Nov. 23, 2016. A couple days later, police identified Streeter as the suspect in the killing.

Streeter has a criminal record including possession of a weapon, attempted murder and eluding police.

