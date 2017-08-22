Police: Armed man enters PCC library, hides in stranger's home

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who was armed with a handgun when he entered a Portland Community College library was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a North Portland home near the campus, police said.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley said officers were called to the PCC Cascade Campus after receiving a report of a man with a gun.

Officers learned the man went inside the library and said he needed help. An employee called campus security.

When security officers arrived, the man ran away with a handgun in his hand, Burley said.

Police officers arrived and followed the man’s route. They found a handgun along the way.

As officers searched for the man near Peninsula Park, a homeowner told them a man entered his house without permission.

Officers called a police K-9 team, the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and crisis negotiators. They entered the home and arrested the man, who had barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom.

The man’s name and charges were no immediately released.

