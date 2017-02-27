KGW
Man, dog found dead in Northeast Portland home

KGW 5:34 PM. PST February 27, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man and a dog were found dead in a Northeast Portland home Monday afternoon. Police said the deaths were "suspicious." 

At 3:44 p.m., Portland police officers received a report of the deaths at a home in the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

A medical examiner began a death investigation. According to Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson, homicide detectives were then called to the scene based on the medical examiner's observations. 

Simpson said "the circumstances are suspicious."

A cause of death has not yet been determined and the victims have not been identified. 

This report will be updated. 

