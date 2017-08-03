Man charged with murder after body found at Vancouver park

jail-bars-generic-prison (Photo: KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A man has been charged with murder in connection with a death at a Vancouver park last week.

On July 26, a man was found dead at Arnold Park near Northeast St. James Road and 42nd Street. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man, whose identity has not been released, was a victim of a homicide.

Police believe William D. Peek, 27, killed the man. Peek was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Clark County Jail.

Additional details about the case were not released. An investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KGW-TV