Man accused of threatening Muslim charged with hate crime

Frederick Nolan Sorrell (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested Friday on hate crime charges after police say he threatened a Muslim in May.

Frederick Nolan Sorrell, 49, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree intimidation. He will be arraigned on Monday.

Portland police say Sorrell threatened a Muslim using words and hand gestures during an incident in May. No other details about the incident were released.

Police said in a news release bias crimes in Oregon “are defined as any criminal act that targets a victim based on the suspect’s perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or national origin.”

Anyone who feels they have been a victim of a hate crime is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

