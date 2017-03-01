Man breaks into apartment, sexually assaults 9-year-old girl, deputies say

(Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, KGW)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who reportedly broke into an apartment and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her bed.

The incident occurred the morning of Feb. 26 in an apartment at the Clackamas Trails Apartments, located at 10411 SE Cook St. in Milwaukie.

The girl woke up during the assault and later gave investigators a description of the suspect. The sheriff’s office released a sketch based on her description.

The suspect is a possibly Hispanic man who was unshaven and wearing a black sweater, deputies said. He also wore a yellow, grey and black beanie.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949.

