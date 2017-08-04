Man arrested for turning on water faucets outside Portland homes, police say

Moyhijah Widger-Chongo, seen in a previous booking photo.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police arrested a man who they believe is responsible for turning on outdoor water faucets at dozens of Portland homes, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Officers responded to a report of a naked man turning on a faucet at 4:15 a.m. Friday outside a home in the 1500 block of Southeast Holly Street.

Police took 30-year-old Moyhijah Widger-Chongo into custody.

Earlier this month, neighbors in the Ladd’s Addition neighborhood of Southeast Portland woke up to flooded basements and garages after someone turned on faucets outside their homes overnight.

Police believe Widger-Chongo is the suspect in those incidents, and is responsible for vandalizing more than 40 homes in total since early July, causing nearly $50,000 in damage.

Widger-Chongo was also linked to a May 2017 burglary, police said.

He was booked into the Multhomah County Jail on 14 felony and misdemeanor crimes. Officers asked the jail’s Mental Health Services to assess him.

Investigators believe there may be more vandalism victims. Anyone who has information or was a victim is asked to contact Officer Shaun Sahli at 503-823-0076 or Shaun.Sahli@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2017 KGW-TV