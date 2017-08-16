Man arrested for punching jogger in Northeast Portland

Michael R. Hart

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police have arrested a man accused of punching a jogger as she ran past him Sunday in Northeast Portland.

Michael R. Hart, 50, was arrested Wednesday after someone recognized him as the suspect in the attack and called police. Hart faces second-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct charges.

Hart and the victim did not know each other.

The woman was running past Hart when he suddenly punched her, according to police. Several people witnessed the alleged attack near Northeast Brazee Street and 15th Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The woman is recovering from her injuries at home. Her name was not released.

