Man arrested for assault during protest at PDX

James Alan Krane (Photo: Multnomah County Jail)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested for an assault that occurred during a protest at Portland International Airport on Jan. 29.

James Alan Krane was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault. He was booked at the Multnomah County Jail and then released.

Port of Portland police did not say who Krane allegedly assaulted.

During a Jan. 29 protest at PDX against President Donald Trump's initial travel ban, a counter-protester was assaulted.

Grant Chisholm was hit in the head and hospitalized for two days.

In the days following the assault, Portland activist Jessie Sponberg claimed he had a role in the assault and turned himself into Port of Portland police, who did not arrest Sponberg because they were not convinced he was the person who punched Chisholm.

