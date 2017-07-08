Man arrested following rifle thefts at Oregon outdoors store

jail-bars-generic-prison (Photo: KGW)

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - A man accused of walking out of a sporting goods store in western Oregon with four assault weapons worth $8,500 has been taken into custody.

Police in Springfield in a statement late Friday say 30-year-old Dennis Walter Rotherham was arrested Monday and faces charges of second degree burglary, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of first degree theft.

Police say the thefts occurred June 17, 23 and 24, with Rotherham concealing the weapons under dark clothing.

Police say Rotherham has no permanent address.

Police recovered one of the rifles and are trying to find the other three.

Rotherham is being held in the Lane County jail.

© 2017 KGW-TV