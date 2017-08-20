(Photo: Taylor Viydo)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a crime spree that left 10 people injured Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 16500 block of Southeast Division Street. They found the man who had been stabbed and treated him at the scene, said Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley.

As police were investigating the stabbing, witnesses heard gunshots nearby. Officers responded to the 16100 block of Southeast Sherman Street and found a gunshot victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers learned the same man was a suspect in the shooting and the stabbing, and that he had left the shooting scene with a young boy in a truck. Then a crash involving several vehicles was reported nearby.

"Additional officers went to the crash scene and located a young boy with a gunshot wound and multiple people with injuries from the traffic crash," Burley said. "The suspect involved in the shootings, stabbing and traffic crash was also at the scene."

The boy was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Witness Jacqui McDougal told KGW she drove up right as the crash happened. She saw a small boy fall out of the car, and rushed to help.

“He was like, ‘My brother shot me.’ And I was like, ‘No, you're OK,’ and sure enough, I lifted up his shirt and he had a bullet wound straight through his abdomen."

Seven other people were injured in the crash and taken to nearby hospitals, Burley said.

The suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was taken as evidence. Police have not released the man's name.

The Portland Police Bureau's major crash team is investigating, along with child abuse team detectives.

