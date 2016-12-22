PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland mother said she and her two daughters were shaken after a man exposed himself to them Tuesday, while they waited at a gate at Portland International Airport.

Now, Portland police have listed the suspect as a missing man with who may be having a mental health crisis.

Melanie, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, said it happened around 9 a.m., near the Alaska Airlines gates.

She said a man, later identified as 25-year-old Dale L. Riley II, exposed himself to her and her two daughters. Melanie said minutes before that, Riley had asked to borrow a phone charger from her.

“He pulled his pants down and flashed us,” said Melanie. “It was very purposeful, it was grotesque and scary.”

Melanie ran for help. While police were on their way, she said Riley exposed himself to another woman waiting for her flight.

Port of Portland Police arrested Riley for public indecency. He was booked into jail and later released.

Initially, police said Riley has not returned to his Vancouver home. His family is concerned about mental health issues and that Riley may not be able to care for himself or find his way home.

Thursday morning, police said they learned Riley had traveled to Seattle and were alerting police agencies in the Puget Sound area.

A day before the PDX incident, he had been released from a Southwest Washington hospital for a mental health crisis.

The district attorney's office will review airport surveillance video, which they said that could lead to additional charges against Riley.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Port of Portland Police Department 503-460-4221.