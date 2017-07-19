Man accused of abusing mom's corpse charged with her murder

Matthew Gutierrez (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man accused of abusing his mother's corpse is now charged with her murder.

Court records show 24-year-old Matthew Gutierrez of Beaverton was arraigned on the charge Wednesday afternoon. He's due back in court next week.

Beaverton police arrested Gutierrez this week after being asked to do a welfare check on his mother - 57-year-old Katherine McDowell. Officer Bryan Dalton said Gutierrez told police he had burned his mother's body in the backyard fire pit.

Investigators found human remains in the fire pit that are believed to be McDowell.

Gutierrez is being held in the Washington County Jail.

A court-appointed lawyer assigned to represent him did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Katherine McDowell

