Luxury cars stolen from Portland dealership, may be connected to previous theft

Luxury vehicles stolen from iDrive Autohaus in Portland (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Detectives are checking into the possibility that thefts from two car dealerships in the Portland area are connected.

“There’s a lot of similarities to it,” said Sami Barbar, owner of iDrive Autohaus.

Barbar says sometime over the weekend thieves stole an Audi Q5 and a Porsche from his lot at Northeast 28th Avenue and Broadway. The vehicles are worth more than $45,000 combined.

“There’s a harsh feeling that your stomach turns,” said Barbar. “You think this is hindering the business.”

Barbar figures the people who took the cars are the same people who broke inside his showroom a week earlier. He said they stole more than three dozen keys.

“The keys are probably $25,000,” he said. “Those keys are $400-$500 to replace and you have to get them replaced and all that kind of stuff.”

Within days of the heist from iDrive Autohaus, somebody stole several vehicles from Land Rover Portland on Northeast Grand Avenue. Detectives said James Green is a person of interest in that case and they are looking into the possibility that all the thefts are connected.

“These cases are being investigated by the burglary detail because they started as burglaries and led to auto thefts,” said Sgt. Pete Simpson of the Portland Police Bureau.

The thefts from iDrive Autohaus have taken a toll on Barbar. He is hoping officers can track down whoever is responsible.

“I just want to go back to normal and conduct business and do what I do and do what I love.”

If you know anything about either case you are urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.