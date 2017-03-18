Lincoln City youth sports coach accused of sex abuse

Tyler William Lopez (Photo: Oregon State Police)

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. – A Lincoln City youth sports coach has been accused of sex abuse, possibly involving minors.

Lincoln City police said parents notified authorities of possible sex crimes involving juveniles by the coach, 22-year-old Tyler William Lopez.

Based on information obtained Friday, Lopez was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. He’s facing charges of first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse and felony display of child/sexual conduct. He may face more charges, according to Oregon State Police.

Lopez is known in the Lincoln City area as a youth basketball, football and baseball coach.

Any potential victims or witnesses who have not already spoke with investigators are asked to call Lincoln City Police at 541-994-3636 and refer to case No. 17-400.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team is investigating.

