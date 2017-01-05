Large identify theft operation uncovered by West Linn police

Some of the evidence of a large identity theft operation seized from a Lake Oswego hotel room on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo: West Linn Police)

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- An identity theft operation that may have claimed as many as 300 victims in the Portland area was thwarted by West Linn Police.

Two suspects, 43-year-old Paul Arthur Herbert of Portland and 42-year-old Jennifer Lynn Coffman, a transient, were arrested on Tuesday by West Linn Police following an early morning traffic stop. Both are being held at the Clackamas County Jail.





Paul Herbert, left, and Jennifer Coffman, right. (Photo: West Linn Police)

Police obtained a search warrant for the motel room the two were sharing in Lake Oswego. Once inside, they found evidence of an identity theft operation in the form of numerous forged drivers licenses and credit cards. Police say the evidence points to about 300 victims of identity theft throughout the Portland metro area, including West Linn and Lake Oswego.

Police also seized from the hotel room an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, stolen goods, merchandise bought with prepaid debit cards that were purchased using stolen identities, and luggage reportedly stolen from the Portland airport.

Herbert is facing multiple counts of identity theft and possession of a forged instrument.

Coffman is also facing several counts of identity theft and possession of a forged instrument. She also has warrants out ofMultnomah and Clackamas Counties for identity theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of forged instruments.