Kelso police looking for stabbing suspect who stole police car, injured state trooper

Shane Goldsby (photo: Kelso Police Department)

KELSO, Wash. -- Police are looking for a stabbing suspect who stole a police car and led officers on a chase early Monday morning, crashing into another patrol car and injuring a state trooper.

At about 12:15 a.m., a Kelso police officer tried to stop 22-year-old Shane Goldsby, who was wanted for an earlier stabbing assault, on Douglas Street in Kelso. Goldsby ran and hid in some nearby brushes before circling back to the officer's car, which was still running.

Goldsby drove away in the patrol car, starting a chase that involved multiple agencies. At one point, he crashed into a Washington State Patrol car and injured the trooper. The patrol car was found around 1900 Teresa Way in Kelso at about 3:30 a.m. but Goldsby had fled on foot. The suspect is still at large.

Police say Goldsby was unable to take any firearms from the police car.

Goldsby is wanted for two counts of felony assault, one count of first-degree theft and multiple counts of hit and run.

Anyone with information about Goldsby or his location should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.

© 2017 KGW-TV