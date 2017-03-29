K-9 unit helps capture Ridgefield burglary suspects

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. – Three burglary suspects were captured with the help of a K-9 unit in Ridgefield Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a woman in the 2000 block of South Osprey Drive reported hearing people in the lower level of her home. While she was reporting the burglary, the suspects took her phone, broke it, and then fled the home with an unknown amount of property, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

A Ridgefield police officer responding to the home saw the suspect vehicle leaving and began a pursuit. After a short distance, the suspect vehicle crashed and three men fled on foot.

One suspect was taken into custody by a deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office after a short foot chase.

The other two men were arrested with the help of a sheriff’s K-9 unit, which tracked them to a large, swampy area. They were found hiding in bushes and taken into custody.

The suspects were not immediately identified.

© 2017 KGW-TV