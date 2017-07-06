Jury deliberating in latest 'TriMet Barber' trial

Serial offender on TriMet buses, Jared Walter, TriMet photos

PORTLAND, Ore. – The jury is deliberating in the latest trial for the man dubbed the “TriMet Barber.”

Jared Weston Walter, 30, is accused of cutting the hair of two women who were using TriMet transit. He’s charged with harassment and interfering with public transportation.

Background: 'TriMet Barber' pleads not guilty after latest arrest

One victim testified Wednesday that she was sitting at a MAX platform on April 29 when she felt a sharp pain at the back of her head.

“I felt hairs pull out of the back of my head,” she said, “like the sharp, almost burning sensation of getting your hair caught on something.”

She said she then saw Walter’s face within 6 inches of her head.

VERIFY: Can TriMet ban a problem passenger for life?

The second victim testified that on May 1 she was riding a bus home from work when she felt a tugging at her hair. She thought someone must have grabbed the seat and accidentally caught her hair.

“And that persisted for a little while and I started feeling it gradually a little bit more,” she said. “So eventually I got very irritated and I turned around…and saw a pair of sharp scissors, felt three tugs to the hair, sharp pain.

“I asked, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And the defendant said to me, ‘I don't know what you're talking about.’”

She said she asked Weston why he had scissors in his hand and he continued to deny he had done anything wrong. She reported it to the bus driver and the suspect took off.

TriMet later announced a reward for the suspect’s capture and Weston was arrested within hours.

He has already been convicted three times for assaulting women in a similar way.

2013: 'TriMet Barber' back in jail on new crimes

2014: 'TriMet Barber' faces new hair-cutting charge

© 2017 KGW-TV