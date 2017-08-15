Inmates who escaped from work crew seen in Portland

Tyray Hensley Munter, left, and Maksim Konstantin Petrovskiy (Credit; Washington state Department of Corrections)

Two inmates who escaped from a fire work crew were identified in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday.

Tyray Munter, 30, and Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, were seen in the vicinity of 82nd and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

The two inmates escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire work crew at approximately 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state corrections department. Goldendale is south of Yakima along Highway 97.

Two inmates who escaped from a work crew were identified in Portland, Ore. Photo: Department of Corrections.

Munter was convicted of assault and theft in Snohomish County. He's just over a year into a 72-month sentence. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds.

Petrovskiy was convicted of auto theft in Snohomish County. His 33-month sentence began in April. He is 6 feet tall and 178 pounds.

If you see either inmate, do not approach them. Call 911 or the Olympic Corrections Center at (360) 374-6181.

Olympic Corrections Center is located near Forks and houses approximately 380 minimum custody male inmates.

© 2017 KING-TV