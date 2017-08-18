Indiana mother arrested after toddler overdoses

(WTHR) Yorktown, Indiana court documents show 26-year-old Daisha Sue Clark had been staying with a relative while she was on house arrest. The records indicate that's where Clark admitted to police she found her 1-year-old son near her bedroom with plastic in his mouth and a powdery substance on his face.

According to those same court records, a cousin of Clark's told police, the little boy then got sick and quit breathing.

Documents also show hospital staff at IU Ball Memorial Hospital used Naloxone on the child a drug that is typically used on people who have overdosed on opioids.

"It breaks my heart. It does. It breaks my heart just to see that kids have to ever experience anything like that, let alone find something like that," said Tanner Wilson, a Yorktown resident.

