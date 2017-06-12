'I'm very sorry for everything': TriMet fake bomb scare suspect in court

Wilfredo Reyes appears in court Monday, June 12, 2017, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- On Monday, Wilfredo Reyes, the suspect in Friday's TriMet fake bomb scare, was in court facing a handful of misdemeanor charges including initiating a false report and possession of a hoax destructive device among others.

Reyes, 59, intentionally left a backback that looked like a bomb on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday, according to investigators. TriMet MAX trains and Interstate 84 were at a standstill during the investigation. It was a traffic nightmare.

Investigators believe Reyes was the one who called in to report the backpack.

Reyes, 59, had a message for everyone who was affected.

“I'm very sorry for everything,” he said.

Court documents show Reyes struggles with Schizophrenia and doesn't have an education past third grade.

“I don't really think about the consequences,” he said.

Reyes said he did call 911 but never said it was a bomb, just a suspicious package. He said what was really inside the backpack was a bike tire, clothes and some shoes.

“I leave the backpack there because I wanted attention, that's it,” Reyes said.

Reyes was assigned a court-appointed attorney. He's expected in court again in late July.

It happened two weeks after three men were stabbed on a TriMet MAX train as they came to the defense of two young girls. Two of those men died.

Then on Saturday, a man holding a pair of scissors climbed onto a TriMet bus roof, resulting in an hours-long standoff with police.

“I've lived in Portland over 10 years now and this city has just turned upside down. It's gone crazy here,” said a frequent MAX rider named Peter.

“When I get on the train, I kind of look around and take stock of who's on the train,” said Emma Normandy, who said she regularly takes public transportation.

But not everyone is so concerned. One TriMet customer said he feels just fine taking public transportation.

“It's just crazy times you know. You can't let it get you worried or anything,” said Richard Vondembowski.

Some MAX riders said Reyes' misdemeanor charges aren't tough enough. Portland Police said if Reyes had left a real bomb on the MAX train, he would have faced felony charges.

