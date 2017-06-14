KGW
Hubbard man trying to meet teen girl for sex arrested during sting

Nate Hanson , KGW 10:56 PM. PDT June 14, 2017

BROOKS, Ore. – A Hubbard man was arrested after he tried to meet with who he believed was a 16-year-old girl and intended to have sex with her.

Joseph Ronald Ahre, 41, was arrested in the early morning of June 10 and booked into the Marion County Jail without bail on charges of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, online sexual corruption of a child, purchasing sex with a minor, and luring a minor.

Keizer police say Ahre was texting with a detective who Ahre thought was a 16-year-old girl. During the conversation, Ahre agreed to have sex with the girl and in return would give her money and marijuana, police said.

Ahre went to the Pilot Travel Center truck stop on Brooklake Road NE in Brooks to meet up with who he believed was the teenage girl. Officers arrived and arrested Ahre in a private shower room.

Police said the sting was set up after they became aware of a prior incident involving Ahre and a teen.

After he was arrested, Ahre admitted to having similar online contact with other girls, police said. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Ben Howden at 503-390-3713 ext. 3525.

