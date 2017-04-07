KGW
Close

Homeless man accused of sexually assaulting teen runaway

KGW Staff , KGW 12:38 PM. PDT April 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 20-year-old homeless man allegedly sexually assaulted a runaway 13-year-old girl and gave her drugs.

Police learned about the assaults and drug activity when the girl called police early Wednesday morning and reported a homicide at Powell Park in Southeast Portland, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland police.

When officers arrived, the girl told police she had been with a homeless man for the past few days and he said he killed someone. Officers couldn’t find any evidence of a homicide at the park but they learned the homeless man, 20-year-old Ahmed Hadir Ahmed, had been giving the girl drugs and sexually assaulting her.

Ahmed was arrested on charges including rape, sodomy, sex abuse and delivery of methamphetamine to a juvenile.

The girl was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination.  

 

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Seattle Mayor Murray sued for alleged sexual assault of teen in 1980s

KGW

7 men arrested in Portland undercover sex trafficking sting

KGW

13% of PSU female students victims of sexual violence, study says

KGW

Former students sue former principal, allege sex abuse

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories