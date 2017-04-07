Homeless man accused of sexually assaulting teen runaway

Ahmed Hadir Ahmed (Photo: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 20-year-old homeless man allegedly sexually assaulted a runaway 13-year-old girl and gave her drugs.

Police learned about the assaults and drug activity when the girl called police early Wednesday morning and reported a homicide at Powell Park in Southeast Portland, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland police.

When officers arrived, the girl told police she had been with a homeless man for the past few days and he said he killed someone. Officers couldn’t find any evidence of a homicide at the park but they learned the homeless man, 20-year-old Ahmed Hadir Ahmed, had been giving the girl drugs and sexually assaulting her.

Ahmed was arrested on charges including rape, sodomy, sex abuse and delivery of methamphetamine to a juvenile.

The girl was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination.

