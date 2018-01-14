Hillsboro man arrested after attempted stabbings at Aloha bar

Jonathan Lemarroy (photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. — Nobody was injured after a man pulled a knife on customers and security staff in a bar in Aloha early Sunday morning.

The suspect, 39-year-old Jonathan Lemarroy of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, riot, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and parole violation.

The altercation started when a man accidentally bumped into another as he was entering the restroom at Club Underground on 18641 SW TV Highway in Aloha, After he left, the restroom, the other flashed some signals with his hands and then pulled out a knife.

Patrons at the bar called 911 and when officers arrived at about 12:06 a.m. Sunday, they saw security staff wrestling with the man on the floor. He was armed with the knife and swinging it, trying to stab people.

The man was eventually disarmed and detained by officers. He suffered a minor cut to his own hand.

Lemarroy's bail has been set at $250,000.

