Hatchet-wielding carjacker arrested in Northeast Portland, police say

John P. Lewis (photo: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A carjacking suspect was arrested after allegedly using a double-bladed hatchet to threaten his victim and steal a vehicle on Tuesday night.

The suspect, 46-year-old John P. Lewis, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of robbery, attempted assault, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and is also being held on a parole violation for a prior conviction of second-degree burglary.

The hatchet allegedly used in the carjacking (photo: Portland Police Bureau)

Officers responded to a call of a carjacking near 11100 Northeast Halsey Street at around 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday. After speaking to the victim, they found the vehicle near 1100 Northeast 109th Avenue and established a perimeter.

Police K9 Jager (photo: Portland Police Bureau)

A K-9 unit searched the area and K-9 Jager found the suspect, who was hiding in some bushes near 10800 Northeast Halsey Street. Lewis was taken into custody and a hatchet was seized as evidence.

