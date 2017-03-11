Habitual sex offender sentenced to life in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A habitual sex offender has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 49-year-old Terry E. Iversen received the sentence Friday in Washington County Circuit Court.
Iversen in January pleaded guilty to public indecency after getting caught masturbating on a MAX train in October.
The charge was a felony because of Iversen's extensive past sex-related cases and allowed for the life sentence under an Oregon law aimed at predatory sex offenders.
At the hearing on Friday, a probation officer said Iversen should spend the rest of his life in prison.
Current and retired detectives who investigated cases involving Iversen also testified.
Terry Beach, Iversen's attorney, sought a prison sentence of eight years, four months.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs