Gunshot victim says masked man broke into his Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police responding to a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday morning found an injured man who claimed he had been the victim of a home invasion.

Officers were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to Northeast 141st Avenue and Burnside Street, where a caller reported hearing gunshots and a person yelling for help, said Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson.

At the scene they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

"The victim told police he was asleep in his home when an unknown male broke in, armed with a handgun, and demanded money," Simpson said. "The victim told police that he didn't have any money so the suspect shot him then left the home."

The man also told police the suspect was clad in black and wearing a black mask. Officers searched the area with the help of a K-9 unit but didn't find anybody matching the description.

Robbery detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080.

