Gresham man faces 33 charges in sex abuse of two teens

KGW 8:12 AM. PST December 22, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. -- A Gresham man was arrested Thursday on accusations of multiple sex crimes involving two girls age 13 and 15.

Travis Dick, 23, was being held in the Multnomah County jail for 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 22 counts of other sex-related crimes.

"Dick was not related to either victim. He initially contacted the girls in the community and used social media to further the abusive relationship," Gresham police said in a prepared statement.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information should contact Detective Turnage at 503-618-3136.

