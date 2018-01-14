Gresham man arrested for manslaughter, DUII in fatal Highway 26 crash

The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash on Highway 26 on Saturday, January 13, 2018. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was life flighted to a hospital. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

RHODODENDRON, Ore. — A Gresham man was arrested for manslaughter and DUII for his role in a fatal crash on Highway 26 on Saturday night.

Robert Walsh, 54, of Gresham, was taken into custody for second-degree manslaughter, DUII and second-degree assault.

Walsh was driving a minivan west on U.S. 26 at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. At around milepost 47, east of Rhododendron in Mt. Hood National Forest, Walsh crossed over into the eastbound lane while navigating a curve in the road and crashed into a motorcycle.

The driver of a minivan was arrested for manslaughter and DUII for his role in a fatal crash on Highway 26 on Saturday, January 13, 2018. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash on Highway 26 on Saturday, January 13, 2018. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was life flighted to a hospital. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

Robert Walsh (photo: Oregon State Police)

The 71-year-old man driving the motorcycle died in the crash. The passenger, a 70-year-old woman from Hillsboro suffered serious injuries. She was life flighted to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

© 2018 KGW-TV