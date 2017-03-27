KGW
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Fugitive wanted in Mississippi killing arrested in Oregon

KGW 2:11 PM. PDT March 27, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Mississippi man wanted in the strangulation death of his roommate has been arrested in Portland, Oregon.

U.S. Marshals and Portland police took 40-year-old Thomas Elliott Stafford into custody near downtown. He was booked into jail shortly before noon Saturday and is awaiting extradition.

Investigators in Jackson County, Mississippi, believe Stafford killed 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall sometime around March 3, when a landlord last saw Kirkendall.

Alerted by the smell, the landlord found Kirkendall's body in an unplugged freezer on March 20.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Stafford also stole the victim's Cadillac. Investigators found the Cadillac at the home of Stafford's cousin in Alabama.

The sheriff said the cousin told investigators he gave Stafford money and a gun in exchange for the car. Oregon court records show Stafford was in Portland last year.

He pleaded no contest to methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to probation.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Caretaker, neighbor accused of killing woman in Beaverton fire

KGW

Teen admits killing woman, shooting man in McMinnville, affidavit says

KGW

Man convicted in Canada's deadliest mass killing is free

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories