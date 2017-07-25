Former Woodburn police officer charged with misconduct

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A former Woodburn police officer is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree official misconduct.

The charges stem from conduct arising during the last two years Timothy Cobos was employed with the police department, according to the Marion County District Attorney's Office. Cobos has been working with the department since 2006, said city spokesman Jason Horton. He most recently worked as a K-9 detective.

He resigned from his position on July 21.

Cobos is scheduled to appear for arraignment Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Marion County Judge Tracy Prall. He is expected to plead guilty and be sentenced on all counts during the hearing, according to the district attorney's office.

First-degree official misconduct is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

According to Oregon law, a public servant commits the crime of official misconduct if he or she knowingly fails to perform a duty imposed on their office or knowingly performs an act constituting an unauthorized exercise of official duties with "intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another."

The Marion County District Attorney's Office declined to comment further on the charges.

