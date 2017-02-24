Former students break into Cleveland HS, set fires, investigators say

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two former Cleveland High School students broke into the school and set several fires early Thursday morning, according to a Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
Devyn Julkowski, 20, and John Schrengohst, 20, each face first-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges.
The two men broke into the school at around 6:30 a.m., vandalized the building and set fires, investigators said.
Four staff members were inside the school at the time.
Portland Fire & Rescue’s arson investigation team identified the men and they were taken into custody.
(© 2017 KGW)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs