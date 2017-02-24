Former students break into Cleveland HS, set fires, investigators say

portland fire rescue (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two former Cleveland High School students broke into the school and set several fires early Thursday morning, according to a Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Devyn Julkowski, 20, and John Schrengohst, 20, each face first-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges.

The two men broke into the school at around 6:30 a.m., vandalized the building and set fires, investigators said.

Four staff members were inside the school at the time.

Portland Fire & Rescue’s arson investigation team identified the men and they were taken into custody.

