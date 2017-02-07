KGW
Former Kaiser Permanente nurse pleads guilty to sex abuse

KGW Staff , KGW 2:43 PM. PST February 07, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A former Kaiser Permanente nurse has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients while performing exams.

Alex Woolner, 38, on Monday pleaded guilty to charges including invasion of personal privacy and sex abuse.

Two of Woolner’s alleged victims said Woolner touched them inappropriately during unnecessary breast and pelvic exams, according to a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente.

Woolner resigned while he was under investigation. His attorney previously said his client would be cleared of all wrongdoing.

Woolner is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

