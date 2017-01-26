Food cart break-in suspect caught on camera

Surveillance image of the man who broke into the KOi Fusion food cart (Photo: KOi Fusion)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Someone broke into the KOi Fusion food cart on 28th Avenue and West Burnside, according to manager Marlon Rayes.

He said the cart’s back door was broken when he got to work Thursday morning.

“The first thing I did was turn on my iPads and they were gone,” said Rayes. “Then I look at the [surveillance] camera and it was gone and I was like, ‘Oh my God, they broke in.’”

Rayes checked the surveillance video and found it captured a clear image of the crook, before the man tore it down. He said having two iPads stolen sets his business back thousands of dollars, since they were used to take online orders.

“It's frustrating because that's where we get a lot of delivery online and we lose a lot of revenue in there,” Rayes said.

Besides iPads, Rayes said the crook stole taco shells, sodas and a box of office supplies.

Rayes filed a report with the Portland Police Bureau. He’s asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police at 503-823-3333.

(© 2017 KGW)