Florida man arrested after rigging doorbell to electrocute pregnant wife

Investigators say a Florida man rigged a doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

WESH via NBC News , KGW 10:36 AM. PST January 02, 2018

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly rigging his door in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

Deputies were called to a home in Palm Coast on Tuesday for a security check.

A man told deputies his son-in-law, 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson, told him that he shouldn't let a child touch the front door of his home.

Authorities said the door was barricaded when they arrived, and that there were burn marks near the handle.

When a deputy kicked the door, they said there was a large spark. 

