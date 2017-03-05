33-year-old woman dies in Gresham pedestrian accident

The intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 187th Place, where a 33-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver on Sunday morning. (Photo: Maggie Vespa / KGW)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- A 33-year-old woman struck by a car died Sunday morning, according to Gresham Police.

Officers arrived on scene just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 187th Place, where they found a woman hit by a car. Police determined the woman died on scene.

Her identity is not being released until her next of kin has been notified. Neither alcohol, drugs, nor speed appear to have been factors in this crash.

The driver who hit the victim remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

There is no other information available at this time.

