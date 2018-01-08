Family of Vancouver murder victim looking for answers

Vincent Trevino

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The family of a Vancouver man is looking for answers after he was gunned down and found dead near a street corner just over a week ago.

Investigators have ruled the death of 23-year-old Vincent Trevino a homicide, noting that he died as a result of several gunshot wounds. According to Vancouver Police, however, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

“Just to hear that your youngest brother has been shot and died of multiple gunshot wounds in Vancouver, Washington. That almost didn’t make sense to me,” said Trevino’s brother Michael, speaking to KGW from his home in Georgia. “Obviously my mother is devastated.”

Vincent was born in California, Michael said, but partly grew up in Vancouver after his mother moved there to be closer to family. Trevino had recently moved back to Vancouver from California in order to be closer to his two young sons.

“He was a funny guy, very charismatic,” said Michael of his younger brother. “He was real good with people. He made people laugh. He was a friendly guy.”

On the morning of Dec.30, Vancouver Police officers responded to the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street after a report of shots fired. There, officers located Trevino. According to the Clark County Medical Examiner, Trevino died of multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police have noted that while a suspect hasn’t been identified, there isn’t a threat to the public. VPD spokeswoman Kim Kapp told KGW that in deaths like Trevino’s, some type of conflict between two people typically plays a role.

“That is another devastating thing for me as well,” said Michael in regards to a lack of suspects in the case. “I’m angry. To shoot someone down in the street, you’d think there would be something to go off of.”

Michael asked that anyone with information on the case please contact VPD. He added that the family is currently fundraising in an effort to help cover funeral expenses. He said the family is planning on transporting Trevino’s body to Georgia since his mother lives there.

