Escaped inmate captured in Portland; second remains loose

Tyray Munter is arrested by police in Portland, Ore., August 16, 2017. He escaped from a fire work crew in Goldendale, Wash., the day before. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau). (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

If viewing in the app. click here for photos of both suspects

One of two inmates who escaped from a fire work crew in south-central Washington was captured in Portland Wednesday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau says Tyray Munter, 30, was arrested without incident. KXL radio in Portland reports a garbage truck driver spotted Munter and called police.

The second inmate, Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, were seen in the vicinity of 82nd and Southeast Holgate Boulevard in Portland with Munter on Tuesday -- ten blocks from where Munter was arrested. Petrovskiy remains at large.

Two inmates who escaped from a work crew were identified in Portland, Ore. Photo: Department of Corrections.

The two inmates escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire work crew at approximately 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state corrections department. Goldendale is south of Yakima along Highway 97.

Munter was convicted of assault and theft in Snohomish County. He's just over a year into a 72-month sentence.

Petrovskiy was convicted of auto theft in Snohomish County. His 33-month sentence began in April. He is 6 feet tall and 178 pounds.

Tyray Hensley Munter, left, and Maksim Konstantin Petrovskiy (Credit; Washington state Department of Corrections)

If you see Petrovskiy, do not approach him. Call 911 or the Olympic Corrections Center at (360) 374-6181.

Olympic Corrections Center is located near Forks, Wash., and houses approximately 380 minimum custody male inmates.

© 2017 KING-TV