Early morning burglary spree hits 8 Camas businesses

CAMAS, Wash. -- Multiple businesses in downtown Camas were burglarized early Monday morning.

The suspect or suspects broke windows to enter the businesses and then stole cash, credit cards, electronics and food.

The following eight businesses were burglarized:

Artkana (415 Northeast 4th Avenue)

Cake Happy (340 Northeast 4th Avenue)

Dance Evolution (334 Northeast 4th Avenue)

Journey Community Church (304 Northeast 4th Avenue)

Wild Hair (418 Northeast Cedar Street)

Happy Island Restaurant (419 Northeast Cedar Street)

Attic Gallery (421 Northeast Cedar Street)

Straub's (325 Northeast 3rd Avenue)

Police indicate that Straub's may have only been an attempted burglary.

The Camas Police Department have several leads they are pursuing. Anyone with information about the crime should call the Camas Police Department at 360-834-4151.

