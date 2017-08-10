KGW
Duo arrested for murder of missing Portland man

August 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murdering a Portland man who was reported missing earlier this year.

Danial Cohen, 30, was reported missing on April 7. His body was later found in Lane County, according to Portland police.

The state medical examiner determined that Cohen’s cause of death was homicidal violence.

Police arrested Peter Jirasek, 34, and Jessika L. Atkinson, 23, in the Beaverton area based on unspecified information detectives learned during the investigation.

The relationship between the suspects and Cohen is unclear.

Jirasek and Atkinson were booked on murder charges Wednesday.

No other information was immediately released.

