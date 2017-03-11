Drunk driver hits patrol car blocking traffic at crash scene, police say

Kiri Anna Guthridge (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman was arrested for drunk driving after she crashed into a marked patrol car with its lights flashing Friday night in Northeast Portland.

Kiri Anna Guthridge, 22, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII and reckless driving.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers were investigating a crash in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, where a pedestrian was hit by a car. The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Portland police said.

As officers were investigating, a marked police car with its lights flashing was blocking northbound traffic on 82nd Avenue. That’s when Guthridge crashed into the police car.

Officers determined she was under the influence of alcohol and took her into custody.

