Douglas teacher to change plea in sex abuse case

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - A Douglas, Oregon high school teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student is expected to change his not guilty plea next month.
The Gazette-Times reports that Kirk Myrold, of Albany, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sexual abuse and luring a minor. A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 12.
Authorities say 36-year-old Myrold was arrested after police received a report in September from the Dallas School District that a teacher had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a female student.
The Spanish teacher and soccer coach for Dallas High School has since been released on bail.
Superintendent Michelle Johnstone notified parents in a September email that Myrold had been placed on administrative leave.
