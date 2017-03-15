Double homicide investigated in Clackamas County

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Detectives are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead on property in Beavercreek.

Clackamas County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday evening responded to a report of suspicious circumstances and received permission to search property in the 19200 block of S. Upper Highland Road, according to Sgt. Brian Jensen.

Deputies found two male bodies near a gate on the property.

Detectives identified one victim as 40-year-old Dustin Louis Childress, who was a transient with a last known address in Molalla.

The Clackamas County medical examiner is conducting an autopsy on the second victim, who has not yet been identified.

The cause of death for both victims is under investigation, Jensen said.

Upper Highland Road is closed between Schuebel School Road and Ridge Road while investigators are at the scene. They are searching the area and interviewing neighbors.

© 2017 KGW-TV