Dog found dead in pet carrier submerged in Clackamas River

KGW 1:26 PM. PST January 04, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – Authorities are asking for information from the public after an apparently drowned Chihuahua was found locked inside a plastic pet carrier submerged in the Clackamas River.

The carrier was found Dec. 18 near the Carver Park boat ramp.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the young female short-haired Chihuahua appeared to have died recently. She was not spayed and seemed to be well groomed and in good health. The dog had brown fur with black markings and a black muzzle. She wore a collar with no tag, and had no microchip.

The OHS is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the dog’s death.

Placing a live animal in a river with the intention of killing the animal is a felony under Oregon law.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the OHS investigations department at 503-285-7722, ext. 214. Information can also be reported online.

