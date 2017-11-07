Missing Aloha teen's father pleads for her to come home

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released more recent photos of missing Aloha teen Annieka Vaughan on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. These photos were taken Oct. 29, 2017. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. – The father of a missing 15-year-old Aloha girl who ran away from home with a sex abuse suspect is pleading for her to come home.

"I want her back safe and sound and healthy and an opportunity to be loved and cared about, that's it," said Annieka Vaughan's father, Rick.

Rick Vaughan said his daughter's disappearance was a surprise. There were no indications that she would run away, he said.

Police on Monday found a truck connected to the case in a gravel parking lot on Northwest Cornell Road.

The truck belongs to 23-year-old Zachary Petersen, of Pasco, Washington. A backpack that belongs to Vaughan was also found inside the truck, which was towed for evidence processing on Monday.

Officers conducted a search of the wooded area where the truck was discovered. Later Monday evening, police searched another wooded area near Southwest Fairview Boulevard and the Hemlock Trail. The search was based on a tip that someone heard voices in the woods.

VIDEO: Father of missing Aloha teen pleads for her safe return

After a lengthy search, which included a K-9 team and air support, police did not find anyone.

The truck belonging to sex abuse suspect Zachary Petersen was found Monday in a gravel parking lot on Northwest Cornell Road. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Vaughan ran away from her home on Oct. 30. Detectives believe Vaughan, an alleged victim of sex abuse, is with Petersen, who is the abuse suspect.

Annieka Vaughan (left), Zachary Petersen and a truck similar to his.

Petersen was reported missing to the Pasco Police Department on Oct. 30. Before he disappeared, Petersen called a crisis phone line. Detectives believe he is suicidal and he has a gun in his possession.

Vaughan is 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Petersen is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds. He has buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.

Petersen's last known location was in the Portland area. Detectives believe he may be traveling to Seaside, Ore., or Sacramento, Calif.

Anyone with information about Vaughan or Petersen is asked to call 503-629-0111. Anyone with specific information regarding how long the truck was parked at the location where it was found is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Heidi Helwig at heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

