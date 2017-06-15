Deputies: Transients kidnap, assault woman held captive for 12 hours

Leslie Jacobs Weeks and Michael Gray Wilkins (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Two transients were arrested for kidnapping a woman, assaulting her and holding her captive for about 12 hours in Milwaukie, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, a 32-year-old Portland woman, was being held in a motor home that had broken down on Courtney Road in Milwaukie. On Monday morning, she escaped and flagged down a passing citizen, who called 911.

Weeks and Wilkins' motor home (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

The woman told deputies with the sheriff's office that she was held against her will by two suspects, 47-year-old Michael Gray Wilkins and 49-year-old Leslie Jacobs Weeks. She said Wilkins and Weeks zip-tied, gagged, tasered, and assaulted her.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and released. Her identity was not released.

The motor home is reportedly the traveling home of Wilkins and Weeks, the sheriff’s office said.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies searched the motor home and found evidence that corroborated the woman’s story, including zip-ties and a Taser.

Evidence seized from the motor home (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Wilkins and Weeks were booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault, and menacing.

